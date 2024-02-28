Leaders in Transnistria seek Russia’s help to protect against alleged pressures from Moldova

The leadership of the separatist region of Transnistria, gathered in an extraordinary Congress of deputies of all levels, officially requested Russia’s assistance on Wednesday to protect Transnistria against the alleged pressures from the Republic of Moldova, according to the Telegram channel of the unrecognized republic’s official news agency, Novosti PMR. Tiraspol has requested the „intervention” of the CIS, an organization controlled by Russia and composed of former Soviet states.

This request for intervention could lead to an escalation of the frozen conflict in Transnistria, providing the Kremlin with a pretext for a potential forceful intervention. Russia has consistently used similar pretexts for its military interventions in Georgia, Crimea, and Ukraine.

The President of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselski, stated at the congress that „a policy of genocide is being applied against Pridnestrovie.” He cited four signs of genocide against Transnistria that have occurred over the last 30 years: economic strangulation, the physical destruction of part of the population, the refusal of legal protection, and attempts to forcibly change the official language.

Here are the main decisions of the VII Congress of the People’s Deputies of Transnistria, as reported by Novosti PMR (translated from Russian):

To address the Federation Council and the State Duma of Russia with a request to implement measures to protect Transnistria from the increasing pressure from Moldova. Over 220,000 Russian citizens live in Transnistria. Russia participates in the peacekeeping mission on the Dniester and is a guarantor and mediator in the negotiation process. To address the Secretary-General of the United Nations with a request to consider the inalienable rights of the Transnistrian people, guaranteed by international norms, to stop the neighboring Moldova’s violation of the rights and freedoms of Pridnestrovie’s citizens, and to prevent provocations leading to an escalation of tension. To contact participants in the international negotiation process in the „5+2” format. Appeal to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to influence the leadership of the Republic of Moldova to return to proper dialogue within the international negotiation process and ensure conditions for a civilized resolution of the conflict. An appeal to the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to prevent an escalation of the situation on the Dniester. An appeal to the European Parliament requesting efforts to prevent pressures from the Republic of Moldova and violations of the rights and freedoms of the people of Transnistria. An appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross requesting assistance in ensuring conditions for the protection of the social and humanitarian rights, interests, and inalienable freedoms of all residents of Transnistria.

From the declaration of the VII Congress of the People’s Deputies of all levels:

▫️Moldova has effectively launched an economic war against Transnistria, deliberately creating the conditions for a multimillion-dollar budget deficit.

▫️Moldova is attempting to destroy the Transnistrian healthcare system by blocking the supply of medicines and medical equipment.

▫️Moldova has adopted a law on separatism, creating the conditions for the prosecution of virtually every citizen of Transnistria. Transnistrians are subjected to discrimination and arbitrary treatment when crossing the border of the Republic of Moldova.

▫️Moldova deliberately blocks negotiations and avoids political dialogue at the highest level of leadership. Chisinau has refused to implement almost all previously concluded agreements with Transnistria.

▫️Economic pressures are being applied to Pridnestrovie, which directly contradicts European principles and approaches in the field of human rights protection and free trade.

▫️Moldova has been unable to recognize the existence of inalienable human rights and freedoms for the residents of Transnistria.

Transnistria will persistently fight for its own identity, the rights, and interests of the Transnistrian people and will not refuse to protect them, despite any forms of blackmail and external pressures.

Only the sovereignty of Pridnestrovie is an integral and fundamental condition for protecting the unique identity, as well as the fundamental rights and freedoms of our multinational people, enshrined by the basic principles of international law and the provisions of the UN Charter.

Original Article: The Congress of deputies of all levels from the unrecognized separatist republic of Transnistria, convened in an extraordinary session on Wednesday in Tiraspol, discusses sending a declaration to Russia, Western governments, and international organizations to denounce the alleged pressures from the Republic of Moldova, according to the official press agency in Tiraspol, Novosti PMR.

Note: The extraordinary congress in Tiraspol is not broadcast live by any television, and the only official information from the event appears in the Novosti PMR official publication. The president of the city council in Tiraspol, Vadim Doni, is the one who proposed sending the final declaration of the congress to governmental organizations in Russia and Europe. It is expected that this extraordinary congress will send the declaration, but it is not clear at this moment if the document also requests actual support from the Russian Federation.

Vadim Doni stated in his declaration that „it is necessary to draw the attention of international organizations to the actions of Chisinau, which lead to the violation of human rights in Transnistria,” according to the Novosti PMR agency.

The congress’s presidium includes the President of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselski, the President of the Supreme Council, Alexandr Korshunov, the Vice President of the Supreme Council, Galina Antyufeyeva, as well as the presidents of all municipal and district councils.

620 delegates out of the 632 elected participate in the VII Congress of deputies of all levels from Transnistria. Most deputies are from towns and villages – 381 delegates.

Transnistrian deputies criticized the decision of the Moldovan government to collect customs duties at the national budget, which until January 1, went to the Transnistrian budget. This decision by Chisinau led to significant losses for the budget of the separatist region.

