Klaus Iohannis’ legacy: The dissolution of the PNL into the PSD

The greatest challenge the National Liberal Party (PNL) faces today is mobilizing its party members. Liberals are no longer willing to engage in campaigning, as some leaders admit in off-the-record discussions. The party’s terminal decline was recently evident at the election meeting of the Sector 4 branch, where not even the presence of a buffoon like Rareș Bogdan could energize the room.

How did one of the most vibrant parties transform into an amorphous mass? Where has the liberal spirit gone? The historic motto „By Ourselves” was forgotten the moment the PNL decided to run on joint lists with the PSD, its ideological rival, at least in theory. From now on, liberals exist „with the help of others.” It is, if you will, the first step towards the PNL’s dissolution into the PSD.

How did we get here? Here are some possible explanations:

The systematic counter-selection practiced since Klaus Iohannis took office at Cotroceni has brought pseudo-leaders to the forefront of the party in recent years, politicians who have achieved nothing in their careers „by themselves” but were imposed from above, with no merit other than unconditional servility towards Cotroceni. Alina Gorghiu, Florin Cîțu, Cătălin Predoiu, Iulian Dumitrescu, Sebastian Burduja, Lucian Bode, or Nicolae Ciucă have no say in politics, but have become important leaders, ministers, heads of local organizations. The top-down counter-selection has spread to the party base. Pseudo-leaders chose their lieutenants in their own image. Even at the end of its term, the PNL fails to symbolically detach itself from the head of state, the man who led them into the abyss. For whom and for what should an honest and competent liberal strive? What is the perspective?

Of course, there are other possible explanations for the historical decline of the liberals, but the points mentioned above represent the main cause. The course set by Klaus Iohannis is pushing the PNL towards dissolution into the PSD. The first effect of running on joint lists is that we won’t know the real score of the two parties after local and European parliamentary elections. We will only learn that together they obtained percentage X, but we won’t be able to say how valuable the liberals still are in the eyes of voters. Marcel Ciolacu thus saved Nicolae Ciucă from an inevitable political reckoning, but the price of saving one man will be quite high: the PSD will swallow the PNL sooner or later. Liberals will no longer matter after the presidential and parliamentary elections unless they nominate a strong candidate capable of playing the game at Cotroceni and keeping the PSD in check.