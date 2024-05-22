Iohannis: Romania will not send soldiers to Ukraine / A decision regarding the transfer of a Patriot battery will be made in the CSAT. There is no time horizon. I do not accept Romania being left without anti-missile defense

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday in Zărnești that Romania will not send soldiers to Ukraine. He also mentioned that a decision regarding the transfer of a Patriot battery to Ukraine will be made in the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) after specialists give their opinion.

Klaus Iohannis said there is no specific time frame for making this decision and emphasized that he does not accept Romania being left without anti-missile defense.

The head of state clarified that there is no direct threat to Romania, but military leaders are preparing for all possible scenarios.

President Iohannis noted that he has no indication of any potential terrorist attacks in Romania.

Key Statements by Klaus Iohannis on These Topics:

There is no direct threat to Romania, but the military is certainly preparing for all possible situations.

Romania is a safe country, and Romanians do not need to be afraid, but we must always be prepared for unexpected events. There is no need to panic or believe that Romania is under threat.

Romania benefits from the most important security guarantees. It is important to understand that we are not alone; we are together with our allies.

I have no indication or signal that there is a danger of attacks.

I do not comment on this matter (the sending of a Patriot battery to Ukraine) and do not think it belongs in the general public space. It needs to be discussed with military specialists, decided in the CSAT, and finally, the result should be communicated.

I do not believe that a wide public debate is desirable.

The CSAT meeting will take place as soon as specialists clarify the aspects. It is very complicated.

I do not accept under any circumstances that Romania should be left without anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense. In the end, if something is given up, Romania must receive something in return; otherwise, it will not happen.

There is no time horizon.

Romania will not send soldiers to Ukraine. Period.