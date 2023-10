BREAKING: President Iohannis convenes CSAT meeting over drug use, deemed a major national security threat

President Klaus Iohannis has convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), which will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, starting at 12:00 noon, at the Cotroceni Palace, according to the Presidential Administration. The first item on the CSAT agenda will be drug use among young people, described in the communiqué as a „major risk to individual and national security”.

Full agenda of the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence:

– Use of drugs/other narcotic substances by young people/students – major risk to individual and national security

– Developments in the security situation in the Black Sea region in the context of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Implications for Romania;

– Romania’s Army Equipment Plan 2024-2033.

The CSAT meeting will also examine other topical issues in the field of national security.