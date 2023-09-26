BREAKING Romania’s costliest military deal in history: $6.5 billion requested for 32 F-35 Jets – Ministry of Defense seeks Parliament approval

Romanian Ministry of Defense has formally requested Parliament’s approval to begin the program to purchase 32 F-35 military jets from the US, according to a document sent to the legislature’s leadership. The amount earmarked for the program is $6.5 billion. The decision to purchase the next-generation US planes was taken at an April meeting of the country’s Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT).

The programme approved by the CSAT provides for two F-35 purchases. In the first phase, two squadrons (32 aircraft) will be bought, and in the second phase – one squadron (16 aircraft).

The $6.5 billion will be used to purchase aircraft, engines, logistical support, pilot and staff training services, flight simulators.

Also included in this price is special air-to-air (for air-to-air combat) and air-to-ground (for hitting ground targets) ammunition.

The Ministry of Defense is required by law to seek Parliament’s approval for any purchase worth more than €100 million.

At the moment, Romania’s air force is equipped with F-16 military aircraft bought from Portugal. Another fleet of F-16s is to be bought from Norway.

Read here the official document sent to Parliament by the Ministry of National Defence requesting approval for the purchase of F-35 aircraft

The F-35 fighter jets are produced by the US company Lockheed Martin. They are single-seat, single-engine, all-weather, multi-role fighter jets. They are capable of providing electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the F-35, and its main partners are Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems. The aircraft comes in three main variants: the F-35A conventional take-off and landing (CTOL), the F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) and the carrier-based F-35C.