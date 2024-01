VIDEO „Revoltă în masă” într-un oraș din Rusia / Protestatari s-au ciocnit cu poliția după ce un activist a fost încarcerat pentru „incitare la ură”

Violent clashes in Baymak

Law enforcers used stun grenades in Baymak, Bashkortostan, Russia. The demonstrators responded by throwing snow and ice at them and forced them to retreat.

It is reported that negotiations are underway between the protesters and special forces: the law… pic.twitter.com/AVHf2gBi7w

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 17, 2024