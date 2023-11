VIDEO Cinci persoane, printre care trei copii, rănite în urma unei înjunghieri în fața unei școli din centrul orașului Dublin

BREAKING: At least three children have been taken to hospital following a suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre.

Irish police said in a statement that officers are currently

at the scene of a serious incident on Parnell Square.

— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 23, 2023