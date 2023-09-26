The government is seeking confidence vote in Parliament at 6:00 PM for the package of fiscal measures. MPs have only a few hours to submit amendments.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will meet on Tuesday at 18.00 in a joint session to hold the Government accountable for the draft law on fiscal-budgetary measures.

The decision was taken by the joint Permanent Bureaus.

The leaders of the two chambers of parliament also agreed that senators and deputies can table amendments to the draft adopted by the executive until 1 p.m., Agerpres reports.

Background. The government adopted on Monday the draft law with the fiscal measures for which it will ask Parliament for a vote of confidence. The procedure involves rapid adoption without parliamentary debate.

However, senators and deputies have the right to send the government amendments to the draft, and the executive decides whether to accept any of the proposals.

The Prime Minister then presents the final form for which he or she is asking for a confidence vote to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Within 3 days of assuming responsibility, MPs can table a motion of no confidence to dismiss the government. If the motion of no confidence is not adopted, the bill is deemed adopted and the measures enter into force.

The Ciolacu cabinet wants the new tax measures to enter into force in a few days’ time, as early as 1 October.

The USR has announced a motion of no confidence, which needs 117 signatures. But the motion of no confidence has no chance of going to a vote. For it to pass, half plus one of the total number of MPs must vote in favour, with the PSD and PNL having almost 60% of MPs. In addition, the UDMR will most likely not join in, after the government accepted its main request and removed from the bill the provision limiting municipalities’ spending on shows, concerts, festivals and sporting events to 2.5% of their own revenue.

However, USR is also trying to block the adoption of the new measures by referring the matter to the Constitutional Court. „We will attack this package at the Constitutional Court, which is the effective and efficient measure to stop it, and I hope that the Constitutional Court will find some reason and patriotism, because we will have an extremely strong motivation,” said USR leader Cătălin Drulă on Monday.

