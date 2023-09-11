President Iohannis brings the issue of drug use to the forefront of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT): The ramifications, scale, and complexities of drug use pose a significant threat to both individual and national security.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that he will put drug use on the agenda of the next Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT).

„I have decided to include this topic on the agenda of the next meeting of the Supreme National Defence Council. The effects, the extent, the societal challenges of drug use, especially from an early age and in schools, are a serious challenge to individual and national security,” President Iohannis said in a speech at the start of the school year at secondary school 162 in Bucharest on Monday.

Why it’s important: the CSAT is the body that gives direction to the institutions of force in combating phenomena that endanger national security. Once an issue is put on the CSAT agenda and there is a CSAT decision to combat that phenomenon, all the institutions of force are obliged to get moving.

President Iohannis’ decision came after the media, including G4Media, wrote extensively about the increase in drug use and trafficking, including in schools. A wave of emotion was also created in society after a young man who tested positive for drugs fatally injured two teenagers in the seaside locality 2 Mai s.

In addition, the Home Secretary said in a meeting with the police leadership that „the battle with drugs in the adult category at the moment is lost”.

Statements of Klaus Iohannis:

I want to refer now to an alarming phenomenon, that of drug use among young people. It is a problem of growing concern to our society and I am glad that there is a growing interest in trying to find solutions to combat this scourge.

I have decided to include this topic on the agenda of the next meeting of the Supreme National Defence Council. The effects, the extent, and the societal challenges of drug use, especially from an early age and in schools, are a serious challenge to individual and national security.

At the same time, I want to stress the importance of preventive and responsible behavior. It is crucial that young generations understand from an early age the dangers and dramatic consequences of drug, alcohol and tobacco use.

Through education and awareness, we can build a strong barrier against these threats. It is also vital to implement health education programs in schools, giving students all the information and tools they need to make healthy choices for themselves.

About the Educated Romania project

In his speech, President Iohannis also referred to his „Educated Romania” project, which was translated into laws by the PSD-PNL coalition this summer.

„After long and thorough debates, we finally have modern education laws that translate the vision of the Educated Romania project into practice. This is a crucial step to start solving the problems facing education in our country. We all want a competitive Romania, and this can only be achieved through quality education, accessible to all pupils and students. You are the first generations to benefit from the reforms implemented with the new legislative framework, which aims at bold objectives. And I urge you to be bold in pursuing your dreams, in learning as much as you can about the fields you are passionate about and where you can later make successful contributions,” he said.