EXCLUSIVE Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament: people, not robots, should decide Romania’s future / I am extremely concerned about potential interference in Romania’s elections / I hope Romanians will continue to feel that Europe is their home

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, stated exclusively to G4Media that she is „extremely concerned about potential interference in Romania’s elections,” referencing recently declassified information by the CSAT (Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense) regarding Russian support for Călin Georgescu’s campaign in the presidential elections.

Metsola further commented to G4Media, „People, not robots, should decide on the leadership and future of the country,” adding, „I hope that Romanians will continue to feel that Europe is their home.”

These statements from the high-ranking European official come just two days before the second round of Romania’s presidential elections, where the pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi faces off against the anti-EU and anti-NATO candidate Călin Georgescu.

Full Statement from European Parliament President Roberta Metsola:

„The integrity of elections is at the heart of every democracy. I am extremely worried about the potential interference in the Romanian elections and the consequences this can have for the country, its people and Europe. I welcome that Romanian authorities have taken this matter extremely seriously and launched investigations. People, not bots, should decide on the country’s leadership and future. It is therefore more critical than ever that Romanians go to the polls on Sunday and cast their vote: Use your vote, or others will decide for you. I hope Romanians will continue to feel that Europe is their home.”