VIDEO UPDATE Cel puțin 51 de morți după ce o rachetă a lovit un local din regiunea Harkov, unde un grup de oameni participa la un parastas / Un băiat de 6 ani, printre victime

❗️ The number of dead in the village of #Hroza increased to 51, according to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko. Debris removal continues.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Kharkiv Region from October 6 to October 8.

Zelenskyy… pic.twitter.com/nvpfRcVj6n

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 5, 2023