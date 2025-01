Ubisoft va dezvălui joi două ore de gameplay din mult așteptatul joc Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Tune in for two hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay on January 23 at 9AM PT on https://t.co/wSSOXKUsSk! Chat with the Game Director as we pursue a high-ranking target and explore the Harima Province with Naoe and Yasuke. pic.twitter.com/0N1imSmmql

— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) January 22, 2025