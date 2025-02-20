Russia demanded a new Yalta and U.S. withdrawal from Eastern Europe at the negotiations in Riyadh, Romanian presidential counselor Cristian Diaconescu says

Cristian Diaconescu, head of the Romanian Presidential Chancellery and former foreign minister, stated Wednesday evening on Antena 3 CNN that during U.S.-Russia negotiations in Riyadh, the Russian delegation requested a new division of spheres of influence and the withdrawal of the United States from Eastern Europe, including Romania.

„The United States refused, for now,” Diaconescu said.

When asked whether Romania has guarantees that this will not happen in the future, Diaconescu responded:

„We have no guarantees.”

Russia’s goals in the U.S. negotiations

„It’s a dramatic moment. I don’t want to stir any emotions, but the situation is extremely complicated. First of all, in the meeting between Russian and American representatives—what did Russia want? Two things: first, to see if they could gain leverage and turn the U.S. into an ally for a new Yalta-style arrangement. The second, if that wasn’t possible, to convince the Americans to create divisions in the transatlantic relationship,” Diaconescu explained.

„The situation can change by the hour or by the day. They didn’t succeed in convincing the Americans. The U.S. delegation attended this meeting to send a signal that Russia must demonstrate a willingness to engage in resolving the crisis. The discussions were pragmatic and transactional, with responsibilities shared between Europeans and Americans concerning the Ukraine crisis.”

„As long as the U.S. concludes that Russia has not shown signs of constructive engagement—especially regarding its request for sanctions relief—Washington will not lift sanctions. The situation will continue to evolve.”

European discussions and France’s position

Diaconescu also commented on discussions happening in Europe, particularly regarding security and Ukraine’s future.

„Now we turn to Europe. Indeed, President [Emmanuel] Macron had an extremely interesting discussion with President [Ilie] Bolojan (a Romanian political leader), which also included a bilateral Romania-France meeting. From what I know, it was a very positive discussion, and Macron made a series of public commitments. Despite some roadblocks, France believes the 16-year-old strategic partnership with Romania remains significant,” Diaconescu stated.

He further explained Russia’s demands in the negotiations:

„Russia expected that at some point, the U.S. would persuade NATO’s European partners to withdraw security guarantees established after 1997. In other words, those of us who joined NATO after 1997 would no longer benefit from these guarantees. This would force countries like Romania into a negotiation framework where we would have no say—similar to Yalta—and would ultimately recognize a Russian sphere of influence. This is not my interpretation; this is what they explicitly stated.”

„At the same time, Russia believes NATO’s proximity must be reduced as much as possible to address what they call their ‘strategic depth’ issue. Essentially, they want to push perceived threats further away from their borders, as this is how they have framed the situation for their public opinion.”

Romania was informed but lacks guarantees

Diaconescu confirmed that Romania was notified about these discussions.

„We were informed, and it is relevant given Romania’s strategic position. We received this information without having to request it. The United States refused Russia’s demands—for now—but we have no guarantees,” he emphasized.

Regarding European security talks, he mentioned that military guarantees for Ukraine are under discussion:

„There are ongoing discussions about 1) exceptional security guarantees for Ukraine, and 2) the positioning of a European army. Emmanuel Macron proposed this idea some time ago, and at the time, Romania was quick to reject it. We’ve since moved past that moment, and now the topic will be discussed at the European level.”

„Some informal groups of states are forming to shape a common position through consultations, depending on threats and strategic interests. Certain European NATO or EU member states, whose positions are already well known, may not necessarily add value to these discussions, and their involvement might actually cause delays. However, we will work to ensure that both within Europe and in relations with the U.S., we continue to project unity and solidarity. The outreach to Moscow is temporary—Americans see it as just the beginning of a long process.”

Will Romania have to choose between the U.S. and the EU?

When asked whether Romania will have to choose between the European Union and the United States, Diaconescu firmly rejected the notion:

„I want to be clear—absolutely not. Sure, there will be nuances that may create short-term difficulties, but this situation will not arise.”

„Given our strategic position, it’s crucial that our partners—some of whom are across the ocean—understand our interests. If Romania is not supported, the situation could become even more complicated for Washington in the face of Russian expansion. So, this is not about choosing between the U.S. and the EU, but rather about managing dialogue and anticipating consequences. Romania needs to be proactive—not just talking, but truly understanding and influencing the situation. We will maintain strong ties with Washington, Europe, Turkey, and Poland.”

The bigger picture: Ukraine, Russia, and the West

Diaconescu emphasized Romania’s consistent stance:

„Romania’s position remains consistent: we support a joint European and Euro-Atlantic strategy that includes Romania. However, Ukraine ultimately has the final say in its own fate. Public rhetoric doesn’t always align with real decisions, and there are major differences between public statements and the actual context.”

„Since February 2022, Russia has failed in its goal of dismantling Ukraine, meaning a transitional solution must be found. Look at Korea—they’ve had an armistice for 40 years. It’s difficult to predict how everything will unfold. But fundamentally, allowing a nuclear state to set a precedent by invading another country and redrawing borders is unacceptable.”

Diaconescu also commented on the impact of a potential second Trump presidency:

„Donald Trump has already signaled openness toward Russia. He lifted Moscow out of diplomatic isolation, giving them an opportunity. If Russia misinterprets this and seeks further escalation, Trump could change his stance overnight.”

Historical Context: The Yalta Conference

The 1945 Yalta Conference—also called the Crimean Conference—brought together U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

At Yalta, the three leaders negotiated the final phase of World War II and laid the foundations for a post-war world order, including the division of Germany and the formation of the United Nations. However, it also marked the beginning of Soviet dominance over Eastern Europe, as Stalin was granted control over vast territories. The conference shaped the Cold War geopolitical landscape for decades.