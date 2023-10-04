G4Media.ro

G4Media: No advertising for betting, gambling, alcohol, or tobacco. Ethical financing in…

G4Media: No advertising for betting, gambling, alcohol, or tobacco. Ethical financing in the Romanian media

Articole, English4 Octombrie 2023 0 comentarii

From its inception, G4Media has steadfastly declined advertising from sectors such as gambling, betting, tobacco, and alcohol. Our editorial stance holds that, despite their legal status, promoting potentially harmful vices that endanger people’s health or even their lives is against our principles. This is a deliberate decision by the G4Media.ro team, and the stance is shared by the editorial team of Economedia, who uphold the same journalistic values.

G4Media consistently rejects not only government funding but also opaque financial support from political entities outside of election campaigns.

We ardently champion entrepreneurship, advocating for a business environment anchored in transparency, integrity, and fairness, all while maintaining a forward-looking vision. These, along with objectivity, accountability, innovation, and sustainability are among G4Media’s core values. As an independent outlet, we take pride in spotlighting motivational success tales to our readers.

„Our vision of what ethical journalism means, among other things, is that we cannot compromise our values for profit,” said Dan Tăpălagă, journalist and co-founder of G4Media. „We pride ourselves on being a publication that has chosen to refuse advertising from industries that often cause addictions and cause real drama in people’s lives.”

Such transparent stances on funding sources have bolstered trust in G4Media from our readers and the wider community. We’ve showcased that high-caliber journalism can thrive without compromising ethics, positioning ourselves as one of Romania’s most reliable news sources. Mediatrust surveys indicate G4Media as the top-cited online media over the past year.

G4Media also garners global acknowledgment. We undertake a Business Sustainability and Innovation-Support initiative funded by the Media Development Investment Fund, underscoring our dedication to forward-thinking, sustainable journalism.

„As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing fair and unbiased news, free from unwanted external influence. Our mission is to serve readers and society as a whole, based on integrity and transparency,” added Cristian Pantazi, journalist and co-founder of G4Media.

Demographic data showcases G4Media’s esteemed ESOMAR audience with 43% in the AB category and a 170% affinity index. Furthermore, with an audience boasting a 47% higher education rate, predominantly comprised of urban professionals, entrepreneurs, and senior management, these statistics attest to the caliber and pertinence of content our editorial team crafts.

Disclaimer:
- G4Media nu a cerut și nu a primit niciodată fonduri guvernamentale direct sau sub forma unor campanii de informare. Acesta este un ajutor de stat mascat care distorsionează piața de media și este inacceptabil. De asemenea, G4Media nu acceptă bani de la partidele politice în afara campaniilor electorale. Publicitatea electorală marcată ca atare este normală în perioada alegerilor.

- G4Media nu a primit și nu acceptă reclame de la industrii precum jocuri de noroc, pariuri, alcool și tutun. Este strict opțiunea G4Media. Nu promovăm vicii care pot distruge sănătatea, viața sau cariera unor oameni.

Tags: , ,
Susține-ne activitatea G4Media logo
Donație Paypal recurentă

Donează lunar pentru susținerea proiectului G4Media

Donează prin Transfer Bancar

CONT LEI: RO89RZBR0000060019874867

Deschis la Raiffeisen Bank
Donează prin Patreon

Donează

Citește și...

G4Media: fără reclamă de la pariuri, jocuri de noroc, alcool și tutun. Finanțare etică în media românească

Articole4 Octombrie 2023 • 617 vizualizări
0 comentarii
curtea de apel alba iulia
Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia. Foto: Facebook

Magistrații Curții de Apel Alba Iulia și judecătorii Tribunalului Buzău renunță la protestul început în iunie și reiau judecarea dosarelor

Articole4 Septembrie 2023
0 comentarii
sursa foto: Pexels

21 de persoane, între care și un copil, au acuzat stări de rău după o nuntă în Alba/ DSP a demarat anchete epidemiologice

Articole3 Septembrie 2023
1 comentariu

Pentru a posta un comentariu, trebuie să te Înregistrezi sau să te Autentifici.