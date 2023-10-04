G4Media: No advertising for betting, gambling, alcohol, or tobacco. Ethical financing in the Romanian media

From its inception, G4Media has steadfastly declined advertising from sectors such as gambling, betting, tobacco, and alcohol. Our editorial stance holds that, despite their legal status, promoting potentially harmful vices that endanger people’s health or even their lives is against our principles. This is a deliberate decision by the G4Media.ro team, and the stance is shared by the editorial team of Economedia, who uphold the same journalistic values.

G4Media consistently rejects not only government funding but also opaque financial support from political entities outside of election campaigns.

We ardently champion entrepreneurship, advocating for a business environment anchored in transparency, integrity, and fairness, all while maintaining a forward-looking vision. These, along with objectivity, accountability, innovation, and sustainability are among G4Media’s core values. As an independent outlet, we take pride in spotlighting motivational success tales to our readers.

„Our vision of what ethical journalism means, among other things, is that we cannot compromise our values for profit,” said Dan Tăpălagă, journalist and co-founder of G4Media. „We pride ourselves on being a publication that has chosen to refuse advertising from industries that often cause addictions and cause real drama in people’s lives.”

Such transparent stances on funding sources have bolstered trust in G4Media from our readers and the wider community. We’ve showcased that high-caliber journalism can thrive without compromising ethics, positioning ourselves as one of Romania’s most reliable news sources. Mediatrust surveys indicate G4Media as the top-cited online media over the past year.

G4Media also garners global acknowledgment. We undertake a Business Sustainability and Innovation-Support initiative funded by the Media Development Investment Fund, underscoring our dedication to forward-thinking, sustainable journalism.

„As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing fair and unbiased news, free from unwanted external influence. Our mission is to serve readers and society as a whole, based on integrity and transparency,” added Cristian Pantazi, journalist and co-founder of G4Media.

Demographic data showcases G4Media’s esteemed ESOMAR audience with 43% in the AB category and a 170% affinity index. Furthermore, with an audience boasting a 47% higher education rate, predominantly comprised of urban professionals, entrepreneurs, and senior management, these statistics attest to the caliber and pertinence of content our editorial team crafts.