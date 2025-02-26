EXCLUSIVE: the Russian connections of Călin Georgescu’s security team—ties to Wagner Group, the Russian Embassy, and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office have documented multiple connections between Călin Georgescu’s entourage and Russia, according to a series of information and images obtained by G4Media.ro from sources close to the investigation. According to these sources, mercenary Horațiu Potra has direct ties to influential circles in Russia and the Wagner paramilitary organization.

On September 6, 2024, Potra flew from Moscow to Dubai on an Emirates flight.

Other images show Horațiu Potra in Moscow and at the Russian Embassy.



A public post by Potra, made in central Moscow, was commented on by Ioan Lup, who wrote, “Wagner chief”. This remark highlights the potential ties between Potra’s group and the Wagner paramilitary organization, known for its operations in conflict zones and military-style activities.

Another figure in Călin Georgescu’s entourage is Marin Burcea, a former French Foreign Legion fighter, nicknamed “The Sniper”. After ending his military career, Burcea associated with figures such as Eugen Sechila (leader of a neo-legionary movement in Romania) and entered into business partnerships with Dorina Mihai.

According to G4Media.ro sources, Burcea’s business partner, Dorina Mihai, has multiple ties to Chechen military figures close to Ramzan Kadyrov (leader of Chechnya) and General Zamid Alievich Chalaev. On social media, Dorina Mihai has posted praise-filled images of Vladimir Putin, as well as photos with Chechen soldiers.

On Dorina Mihai’s Facebook profile, her profile picture is a portrait of Colonel Zamid Alievich Chalaev, commander of the 2nd Special Police Regiment of the Russian Interior Ministry in Chechnya, also known as the „Akhmat Kadyrov Regiment”, a unit involved in the assault on Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant.

Dorina Mihai was recently spotted in Dubai in the company of Chechen special forces members fighting under Ramzan Kadyrov’s direct command, according to the cited sources.

Dorina Mihai’s social media posts show that she has traveled to Chechnya. During a visit to Grozny, the Chechen capital, Mihai posted images alongside Chechen military figures closely associated with Ramzan Kadyrov and Zamid Alievich Chalaev. The latter, commander of the Chechen special operations forces, reportedly gifted her a necklace inscribed with the word “LOVE”, according to a friend within their social circle.

Context

The General Prosecutor’s Office and the Romanian Police are conducting 47 house searches in a large-scale operation targeting 27 individuals across five counties.

According to G4Media sources, the investigation is focused on a group led by Horațiu Potra, under suspicion of:

initiating or establishing an organization of a fascist, racist, or xenophobic nature,

supporting such a group in any form,

publicly promoting the cult of individuals guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes,

spreading fascist, legionary, racist, or xenophobic ideas in the public space.

Călin Georgescu’s reaction

Călin Georgescu responded on his Facebook page following the raids related to the Potra Case. He accused prosecutors of trying to fabricate evidence to justify alleged election fraud.

„The communist-Bolshevik system continues its odious abuses! Today, at 6 AM, they raided dozens of homes, waking children from their sleep. They are trying to invent evidence to justify the theft of the elections and to block my new presidential candidacy. They’ve been searching for three months without success. On behalf of my voters and all those who, even if they have different political views, want a free and democratic Romania, I am fighting against this security-state system that seeks to enslave us. We are living in communism; nothing happening is free or legal. I will not give up—I rely on your support, all of you, and I invite you to join me in Piața Victoriei this Saturday!” wrote Georgescu.