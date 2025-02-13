Disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict / More examples of fake news after the ceasefire

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas which has allowed the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza and Palestinians prisoners in Israeli jails did not mean an end to fake news relating to the conflict. Here are two examples.

Founded in 1982, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) is a media-monitoring, research and membership organization devoted to promoting accurate and balanced coverage of Israel and the Middle East. Here is the latest article published on their website on 2 February 2025, relating to CBS report:

In her Jan. 30 article, “Three Israeli hostages freed, but Netanyahu blasts Hamas for ‘shocking scenes,’ delays Palestinian prisoner release,” CBS’s Haley Ott erred: “The other two Israeli hostages released Thursday were soldier Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80, who was the oldest of the hostages.”

After CAMERA notified CBS of the error, the network commendably deleted the misidentification of Yedoud as a soldier. In addition, editors appended the following editor’s note to the bottom of the article:

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that freed Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud is not a soldier, as previously stated.

Separately, it should be noted that while Gadi Moses (also spelled Mozes) was the oldest hostage to be released on Jan. 30, the oldest hostage held in the Gaza Strip is Shlomo Mansour, 86.

CBS has yet to correct its recent broadcast which erroneously described Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the many communities devastated by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, as a “settlement.” All of the communities targeted in Hamas’ Oct. 7 orgy of mass murder, kinocide, rape, kidnapping, torture, and maiming were located on internationally recognized Israeli territory.

FakeReporter is an independent Israeli left-leaning website whose mission is “to investigate, expose, and thwart malicious online activity, including the spread of disinformation and conspiracies, foreign influence operations, hate speech, and violent organizations.” On 4 February they published on their website an article denouncing “Poison attacks on the networks against the kidnapped hostages and their families”:

„Alongside the great joy over the return of the hostages and the hope for the release of the remaining hostages in the future, they and their families have recently been forced to deal with extreme hate speech.

„Mentally ill,” „delusional with a loss of touch with reality,” „leftism is a serious illness,” „hostile factor,” „it’s a shame we brought him back.” These are just some of the reactions directed at Gadi Mozes, who was released from 482 days of captivity only last Thursday. The reason for the hate speech against him: a report by News 12 about the last words he said to his returnees.

Arbel Yahud was released along with Mozes. Her father, Yihi Yahud, did not thank the prime minister at a press conference held afterward. The reactions? „A hypocritical and disgusting father,” „a miserable person,” „lacking self-respect,” „ungrateful,” „disgusting,” „insolent.” Yihi Yahud is also a bereaved father – who lost his son Dolev on October 7.

Yehuda Cohen, the father of Nimrod Cohen, who is expected to be released in the second phase of the deal, is doing everything in his power to get his son released, including meeting with the prosecutor in The Hague. He gives examples from the online discourse: „kapo,” „bastard in the service of the enemy,” „too bad they didn’t kidnap him,” „traitor who must go to prison.”

Liri Elbag was released in the second wave of the hostage deal. After her release, her father, Eli Elbag, harshly criticized the government ministers who opposed the deal, and since then he has been under attack online: „Despicable father,” „bad man,” „Your daughter is ashamed of what you said,” „He’s lost his mind,” „Nonsense,” „Scum,” and more.

The attack against Eli Elbag is largely based on false manipulation and misinformation. In his remarks against those opposed to the deal, Elbag spoke about members of the government and not about citizens.

The next victim is Noam Dan, a cousin of Hadas Calderon, the mother of Erez and Sahar, who were kidnapped from their home in Nir Oz along with their father Ofer. Calderon was released last Saturday, and it was precisely at this happy moment that the poison machine celebrated at Dan’s expense. The Internet was flooded with similar messages about Dan supposedly not being related to Calderon, and in fact, it became public knowledge on their behalf.

These allegations against Noam Dan are not new and have accompanied the family throughout their struggle to get Ofer Calderon back. Gil Dikman, whose cousin Carmel Gat was murdered in Hamas captivity, was also subjected to similar treatment in the past. They claimed that he was an actor and not related to the family – the same allegations that are now being used (again) against Noam Dan.

These attacks (and also the repulsive discourse against Agam Berger‘s mother) are evidence of the poisoning of Israeli society. The toxic discourse began with the establishment of the Abductees’ Families Headquarters. Unfortunately, many families – and even abductees who have returned – are still dealing with this phenomenon today. They did not choose to be in this situation and each of them is doing what they can to help their family. What can you do? Right or left – everyone needs to publicly denounce everyone who takes part in these attacks. Until they stop.”

Material publicat în cadrul proiectului „Investigarea impactului dezinformării care vizează războiul Israel-Hamas în regiunea Mării Negre”, finanțat de Fondul European pentru Media și Informație (EMIF).

Unica responsabilitate pentru orice conținut susținut de Fondul European pentru Media și Informație (EMIF) revine autorului și nu reflectă în mod necesar pozițiile EMIF și ale partenerilor Fondului, Fundația Calouste Gulbenkian și Institutul Universitar European.

The sole responsibility for any content supported by the European Media and Information Fund lies with the author(s) and it may not necessarily reflect the positions of the EMIF and the Fund Partners, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the European University Institute.