Criminal complaint filed by the far-right AUR against President Klaus Iohannis, regarding his foreign trips

On Tuesday, AUR deputy Dan Tanasă filed a complaint at the General Prosecutor’s Office against President Klaus Iohannis, requesting an investigation into the aspects of the president’s foreign trips, specifically whether the legislation on public procurement and the source of their funding was respected, according to a press release from AUR. „Today, I filed a criminal complaint against Mr. President Klaus Iohannis and a presidential adviser, George Duhan, as well as against all persons with official duties, concerning the reported situation, for the investigation of the commission of the offenses of abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, embezzlement, usurpation of office. There are numerous press investigations, which I have also submitted as evidence, existing in the public space regarding the trips Klaus Iohannis made abroad and about the exorbitant amounts of money he spent, only to later classify absolutely all information on how this money was spent,” Dan Tanasă stated in the press release.

AUR argues that „these trips by Klaus Iohannis seem like luxury vacations, not visits outside the country that serve the national interest of Romania.”

„Even in the case of the Presidential Administration, certain costs must be justified. If Mr. Klaus Iohannis does not understand to justify these things, the employees must, according to current legislation, do so. Our approach deserves a response from the criminal investigation bodies. We are talking about abuse of office because when you use the position of adviser to illegally classify information of public interest, an abuse of office is committed. You use your position to hide information,” Dan Tanasă declared.