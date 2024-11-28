Călin Georgescu: „The Legionary Movement was the strongest essence and expression of health and will of the Romanian people. It was unique” / „The true history has not been written yet, but It will be” / „Romania Is a weak, poor, and backward state”

Romania’s national anthem should be changed, argued Călin Georgescu in a 2020 interview with Elena Sechila, the wife of Eugen Sechila, a former soldier in the French Foreign Legion and organizer of survival camps. In Georgescu’s opinion, at that time, Romania was „a weak, poor, and backward state,” and the Legionary Movement was, he stated, „the strongest essence and expression of health and will of the Romanian people.”

On June 23, 2020, Elena Sechila interviewed Georgescu, who remains active on the Facebook page of the association „Gogu Puiu și Haiducii Dobrogei” (a group named after an anti-communist resistance leader in Dobrogea).

Rehabilitation of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu

Călin Georgescu declared that Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, the leader of the Legionary Movement, should be rehabilitated. He also harshly criticized the law that categorized the Legionary Movement as a fascist organization.

„Even though the leader of the Legionary Movement, Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, along with nearly 17,000 commanders, was removed, it pains me that no one in the country was moved by this. The movement’s dedication demonstrated something that we see today: it was not sufficient for creating a strong state or for transforming a population into a nation. No one reacted when they were removed. And today, very few people—either out of misunderstanding or ill will—respond. But even one upright individual can carry forward this sacred light of love for our nation, land, and language,” said Georgescu.

He emphasized that the leaders of the Legionary Movement were among the intellectual elite of Romania at the time. He cited figures like philosopher Nae Ionescu, Mircea Vulcănescu, Petre Țuțea, and Gheorghe Manu as prominent members.

„Why did this intellectual force gather there? And why were they removed?” Georgescu asked.

The National Anthem Debate

Georgescu also criticized Romania’s national anthem, Deșteaptă-te, Române! (Awaken, Romanian!), and proposed it be replaced with Hora Unirii (The Union Dance).

„The anthem does not align with the heroism of the Romanian people and their sacrifices. The only great political act was the union, and today Romania is more disunited than ever. If we had Hora Unirii—‘Let’s join hands, those with Romanian hearts…’—it would reflect the hearts of these saints who stood in the mountains for over 20 years. Ogoranu… Moța, Marin, and many others. They had one ideal: to die for Christ and the homeland, with unlimited faith in Christ and the country. When you close your eyes and say these words, there’s something indescribable. Words fail. Excuse me…” Georgescu said, his voice trailing off.

„Romania Is Weak, Poor, and Backward”

Georgescu described Romania as a „weak, poor, and backward state,” placing part of the blame on citizens who „choose not to choose.”

„Many citizens are responsible for this, as their only choice is not to choose. (…) They are a different species. That’s how I see those who inflict immense harm on the Romanian people today. They are different entities; they cannot be called humans. Just as the torturers of that era could not be called humans. The resistance shown by those in communist prisons demonstrates their immense faith in God and Christ,” Georgescu argued.

The Historical Background of the Legionary Movement

The Legionary Movement (commonly known as the Iron Guard) was a far-right nationalist-fascist party founded in interwar Romania on June 24, 1927, by Corneliu Zelea Codreanu. It emerged from a split with his mentor and supporter, Alexandru C. Cuza. The movement had a paramilitary structure and promoted an extreme ideology characterized by mysticism, anti-communism, antisemitism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Masonry. It was organized, financed, and directed with support from the Nazi SS.

The movement’s members were known for their fanaticism and violent acts, wearing distinctive uniforms, adhering to strict discipline, and promoting sacrifice, unconditional loyalty, and relentless struggle against both internal and external enemies. The Legionary Movement was responsible for numerous acts of violence and terrorism, including political assassinations and pogroms against Romania’s Jewish community.

Over time, the Iron Guard was banned by Romanian authorities, and its leaders were arrested and executed. After World War II, the communist regime officially dissolved the movement.

Georgescu on „New Nationalism”

In the same interview, Georgescu introduced his vision of „new nationalism,” which he described as „global patriotism.”