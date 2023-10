VIDEO Un politician israelian îi lansează un avertisment lui Vladimir Putin la televiziunea de stat rusă/ „Rusia susține dușmanii Israelului. Rusia va plăti prețul, credeți-mă”

An Israeli politician Amir Weitmann is very clear on Russian propoganda channel that Russia will pay the price for supporting the murder of Jews.

He promises that just as Israel wins in this war, Ukraine will win the war against Russia. 👏👏👏#IsraelGazaWar #UkraineRussiaWar️ pic.twitter.com/d4Egxv9mkr

— Alex Krumer 🇮🇱 (@AlexKrumer) October 19, 2023