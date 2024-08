Un avion de vânătoare al forțelor aeriene din Belarus a tras în premieră asupra unei drone rusești rătăcite – grup de monitorizare

❗️Aviation was used for the first time in Belarus to shoot down a Shahed drone

According to @Hajun_BY, last night, during another Russian attack against Ukraine, one of the Shahed drones again flew into the territory of Belarus in Yelsk district. It happened at 03:30.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/QwfqEvR4rI

— Belarusian Hajun project (@Hajun_BY) August 29, 2024