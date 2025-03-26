U.S. suspends Romania from Visa Waiver in unprecedented move

Romania is the only country out of the 43 that have ever been included in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to have been suspended, according to a report by G4Media.ro, confirmed by diplomatic sources. Only two other countries—Argentina in 2001 and Uruguay in 2003—have been fully removed from the program in the past. However, the procedure for suspension remains unclear, as it has never been applied before.

The Visa Waiver Program allows tourists from participating countries to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without a visa. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to questions from G4Media.ro with a standard excerpt from the official statement, offering no further details about the reasons behind Romania’s suspension or what the decision entails.

“The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows most citizens or nationals of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa. Travelers must have a valid ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) approval prior to travel and meet all the conditions explained below,” reads the opening paragraph defining the program on the official U.S. government website.

The program was launched in 1986 to facilitate travel to the United States and, by extension, attract investments. As the DHS describes it, it is reserved for the closest U.S. allies.

On January 11, 2025—just nine days before the end of his term—the Biden administration included Romania in the Visa Waiver Program, making it the 43rd member. This occurred a week after Romania and Bulgaria were added to the Schengen Area (a border-free travel zone within much of Europe). The VWP agreement was set to take effect on March 31, according to Radio Free Europe. It’s worth noting that most EU countries are part of the Visa Waiver Program, with only Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus remaining exceptions until recently.

However, on March 25, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced—via a brief notice on the program’s webpage—that Romania’s inclusion would be suspended for review purposes:

“The U.S. Government is reviewing the recent inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to ensure compliance with its stringent security requirements. During this review, the United States is suspending implementation of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for Romanian citizens. This suspension will remain in effect until the United States completes its review. Romanians who wish to travel to the United States for short-term business or tourism must continue to apply for the appropriate nonimmigrant visa (‘B’) at a U.S. embassy or consulate.”

No additional details were provided, nor was a press release issued. When contacted by G4Media for further explanation, the DHS repeated its initial statement, without elaboration.

An additional detail is worth noting: During Donald Trump’s first term, only one country—Poland (2019)—was admitted into the Visa Waiver Program. In contrast, the Biden administration admitted four new countries: Croatia (2021), Qatar (2024), Israel (2023), and Romania (2025). This reflects the Democratic Party’s broader openness to economically motivated migration.

According to DHS data, in fiscal year 2023, the U.S. received 18 million VWP travelers, who spent a total of $84 billion on goods and services.

Although Romania’s current situation is unusual, there have been more extreme cases. Argentina (added to the program in 1996) and Uruguay (added in 1999) were completely removed in 2002 and 2003 respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. However, those removals occurred under different circumstances. Both countries were experiencing economic crises at the time, and the George W. Bush administration expected a surge in immigration. Moreover, their exclusion from the program was immediate.

Given this context, Romania’s suspension is unprecedented.

Other current members of the Visa Waiver Program:

Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom.