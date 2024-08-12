G4Media.ro

Romania changes Baccalaureate exam calendar due to climate changes

Foto: IChO 2023 via Flickr Album

English12 August 2024 0 comentarii

Romanian students who will finish 12th grade next year will undergo the end-of-high school exams, known as the Baccalaureate, starting June 10, which is earlier than ever in recent history, according to plans announced by the Education Ministry in Bucharest on Monday, One key reason for bringing the national exams earlier is climate change.

More precisely, the Ministry says the exam calendar change is caused, in part, ”by the need to take into account the evolution of extreme temperature levels in summer time, which may affect the performance of the candidates”, according to a summary of the changes published on the Ministry website.

The Ministry also announced it plans to bring a series of skill-oriented tests related to the Baccalaureate earlier in the school year – in late January and early February (January 27-February 5). This tests have not taken place so early since 2018.

The Baccalaureate examinations have not taken place so early in June in recent history: an Edupedu.ro analysis saw it has never happened for the past 15 years.

Read more on Edupedu.ro.

