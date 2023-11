VIDEO Jucătorii Israelului și Poloniei au protestat împotriva UEFA cu un minut de reculegere după startul meciului din Campionatul European U-21

UEFA refused to hold a minute of silence before y-day’s U-21 game between Israel & Poland in Łódź.

In response, the Polish players decided not to play the 1st minute of the game, standing still and honoring the victims of the Oct. 7th Hamas massacre

