Economedia Conference: A.I. PLAY in business and administration

Economedia is pleased to invite you to an immersive conference on the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping the business environment and administrative landscape of Romania.

When: November 28, 2023, 09:00 – 12:30

Where: Novotel Hotel, Bucharest

The conference will address a topic of critical importance for both the present and the future: Can any organization, whether public or private, operate effectively without artificial intelligence? It will also explore the most efficient ways to utilize AI tools for the benefit of companies and ultimately, for each of us.

The conference will be organized into two panels, focusing on the business environment and public administration, respectively.

The first panel will provide insights into how companies can capitalize on the opportunities presented by the AI revolution and navigate successfully through an automated and digitized future. The second will examine how authorities can analyze large data sets with AI to make better decisions and how artificial intelligence can assist the Romanian state in better responding to the needs of its citizens.

Guest speakers:

PANEL 1. How is artificial intelligence transforming the business environment?

Tudor COSĂCEANU , UiPath Romania (confirmed)

, UiPath Romania (confirmed) Adrian ISPAS , Founder & CEO Vatis Tech (confirmed)

, Founder & CEO Vatis Tech (confirmed) Adrian DRAGOMIR, Founder Termene.ro (confirmed)

Q&A session

PANEL 2. How do we progress from being at the tail end of European digitalization to embracing artificial intelligence for citizens?

Alexandru GHIGIU , Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Romanian Government (confirmed)

, Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Romanian Government (confirmed) Dragoș TUDORACHE , Co-Rapporteur of the European Parliament for the „AI Act” (confirmed)

, Co-Rapporteur of the European Parliament for the „AI Act” (confirmed) Mateusz MAJEWSKI , Regional Vice President for South East Europe, UiPath (confirmed)

, Regional Vice President for South East Europe, UiPath (confirmed) Sabin SĂRMAȘ , Head of the IT&C Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Romanian Parliament (confirmed)

, Head of the IT&C Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Romanian Parliament (confirmed) Elisabeta MORARU , Country Director Google Romania (confirmed)

, Country Director Google Romania (confirmed) Ott VELSBERG , Chief Data Officer of the Republic of Estonia (online/confirmed)

, Chief Data Officer of the Republic of Estonia (online/confirmed) Q&A session

Special guest: A.I.

Event Moderator: Cătălin Striblea, Journalist

Confirmation of registration will be sent to the email provided in the form, a few days prior to the event, along with more details about the schedule and access.

ARGUMENT

The inaugural Economedia conference poses a challenge: Can any organization, be it public or private, operate without artificial intelligence?

Panel 1: Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly impacting the business environment in Romania, which cannot afford to miss the „AI wave” in a global economy reliant on international relations. Instead of replacing human intelligence and ingenuity, AI is generally seen as a supportive tool. Rapidly evolving technology is reshaping traditional job sectors and prompting a vital debate about adapting to digital transformations in an ever-changing economic landscape. This panel dedicated to AI-based business transformation will provide insights on how companies can leverage the opportunities spawned by the AI revolution and successfully navigate a future that is automated and digitized.

Questions for discussion: How do you create an efficient and agile business with the help of artificial intelligence? How does AI create new business models? Which sectors are already working with AI? What is the impact of AI on customers? How do you change the organizational culture to adopt AI technology and foster an innovation-oriented work environment? How are employer-employee relationships changing in a workplace integrating AI, and what impact does it have on talent? How can AI technologies be successfully implemented within companies? What are the risks of AI implementation for business?

Panel 2: Romania has returned to the last place in the DESI ranking, an index measuring the level of digitalization. More concerning is that the country had the slowest DESI growth rate between 2015-2022, indicating that despite making progress in digitalization, Romania is falling further behind the European average, as other countries have made more dynamic progress during this time.

In this context, artificial intelligence can be a game-changer for public administrations. AI can manage large volumes of data more efficiently, automate routine tasks, speed up decision-making processes, and help governments do more with less.

Questions for discussion: How can the Romanian state harness the power of artificial intelligence to modernize its systems? How can authorities use AI to analyze large volumes of data for better decision-making? How can AI help the Romanian state better meet the needs of its citizens? Is AI a threat or an opportunity for public sector employees? Can Romanian companies assist the state in using AI to provide better services? What are the risks and threats of using AI in the public sector, and what are its limits? Does Romania have the strategy and tools needed for the ongoing global AI revolution? Are we legislatively prepared for the adoption of new technologies? This panel aims to answer these questions to create a roadmap for effective data governance and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence in the public sector.