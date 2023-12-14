Breaking: EU state leaders approve start of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova / President of the European Council: ‘A clear signal of hope for their peoples and our continent’

The leaders of the EU member states approved on Thursday evening the commencement of accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as informed by unofficial sources to G4Media.ro. This information was later confirmed by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

As of now, it’s unclear when the negotiations will begin and whether there are any additional conditions for the two states.

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, thanked Romania following the Summit that certifies the start of her country’s accession negotiations with the European Union.

„Today’s decision to start negotiations for Moldova’s accession to the EU is a new page in our history. Romania’s support has brought us closer to our European dream. Thank you, Romania,” Maia Sandu posted on the social network X.

„Today, the Republic of Moldova opens a new page, with the EU’s approval of accession negotiations. Today we feel the warm embrace of Europe. Thank you for the support and trust bestowed on our journey. We commit to making all necessary efforts to become a member of the EU. Moldova is ready to face this challenge,” Maia Sandu wrote in another post.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, welcomed the European Council’s decision to start negotiations with Ukraine regarding EU accession.

„A victory for Ukraine. A victory for the whole of Europe. A victory that motivates inspires, and strengthens,” Zelensky posted on X.

He then continued with another message:

„The #EUCO decision to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova has been adopted. I thank everyone who worked to make this happen and all who helped. I congratulate all Ukrainians on this day. I also congratulate Moldova and personally @SanduMaiamd. History is made by those who tirelessly fight for freedom,” Zelensky further wrote.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced on Thursday evening on the social network X that the EU opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova,

„The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. #EUCO has granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the accession criteria is achieved and has invited the Commission to present a report by March for such a decision. A clear signal of hope for their peoples and our continent,” conveyed the President of the European Council.

Context: On Thursday and Friday, EU leaders have gathered in Brussels, and one of the main agenda items was a plan for the commencement of accession negotiations of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to the EU and about unlocking 50 billion euros in aid for Kyiv. There were concerns about the lack of historic decisions due to objections from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it is unlocking 10 billion euros intended for Hungary – approximately a third of the total amount currently suspended due to a series of rule of law issues. This means that the Hungarian government will be able to file reimbursement requests up to 10.2 billion euros to finance development projects throughout the country.

The decision came in an increasingly tense political context, as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has intensified his opposition campaign to prevent the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine, to block a special 50 billion euro fund to support the budget of the war-torn nation, and to stop the granting of new military aid.

All three high-stakes issues are being discussed at the two-day summit of EU leaders. For the discussions to progress, unanimity is required.

