The first edition of this year’s FIDELIS government bonds program starts on Wednesday and will run until March 1st, as announced by the Ministry of Finance. This initiative continues the campaign „Romania has the blood of a rocker, now also of an investor,” initiated by Morning Glory, Rock FM, with the support of the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center, which the Ministry of Finance has joined.

Blood donors will continue to have a special tranche in this edition. „Fidelis has introduced a new concept in the investment landscape: the donor-investor. A paradigm that combines the noble act of blood donation with the financial opportunities offered by responsible investments. These donor-investors achieved a remarkable balance in 2023: over 15,000 lives saved and more than 522 million lei invested. We hope to exceed these numbers in 2024, which is why we maintain special benefits for donors, both the best interest rate and the lowest subscription threshold. Regarding the stimulation of donations, as you know, this is not the only financial effort made by the Government, because, from January 1, 2024, the value of the vouchers has increased fourfold, from 67 lei to 280 lei,” explained Minister Marcel Boloş.

The tranche dedicated to blood donors applies to the state bonds issued in lei, with a one-year maturity, offering a 7% interest rate, the highest in this edition. Another benefit for donors is the tenfold reduction of the minimum subscription threshold from 5,000 lei to 500 lei. Individuals who can prove they have donated blood since July 1, 2023, can benefit from the favorable conditions of the new issue.

„We want, in this edition, through the tranche dedicated to donors, to concretely contribute to stimulating blood donation by individuals, joining the efforts with this theme carried out at the national, local, and private level,” the statement emphasizes.

In addition to the special tranche, the FIDELIS edition starting on Wednesday will also include the usual issues: state bonds in lei, with maturities of 1 year and 3 years, and annual interest rates of 6% and 6.75%, respectively, and state bonds in euros, with maturities of 1 year and 5 years, and annual interest rates of 4% and 5%, respectively.

The nominal value of a FIDELIS state bond is 100 lei for the issue in lei and 100 euros for the issue in euros, with a minimum subscription threshold of 5,000 lei, respectively, 1,000 euros.

Resident and non-resident individuals over 18 years old can subscribe to the FIDELIS state bonds denominated in lei and in euros, through the partner banks BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, Banca Comercială Română, B.R.D. – Groupe Societe Generale, and Alpha Bank, which are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

No commissions are charged by intermediary banks in the subscription process of FIDELIS state bonds, and the income obtained, both from interest and capital gains, is tax-exempt.

Holders of FIDELIS state bonds issued in previous editions that have reached maturity can reinvest the undrawn amounts at maturity by subscribing to this new issue.