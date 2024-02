LIVE BREAKING Opozantul rus Aleksei Navalnîi a murit în închisoarea din Cercul Arctic, susține serviciul penitenciar din Rusia / Echipa lui Navalnîi nu confirmă, SUA caută activ confirmarea decesului / Ultimele imagini cu criticul lui Putin

Deeply disturbed and saddened by news of the death of Alexei Navalny.

Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people.

A grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about.

Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to… pic.twitter.com/YoIbS7XbdX

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 16, 2024